Amid Angelina Jolie legal battle, Jennifer Aniston is trying to be 'a source of comfort' to Brad Pitt?

As Brad Pitt's legal battle with Angelina Jolie delays, Jennifer Aniston reportedly reached out to Brad and turned into a source of comfort.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle has heated up yet again. With questions on the judge presiding over the case being raised by Jolie's camp, the court proceedings for their custody trial seems to only be delaying. While the fans await updates on the Brangelina's case, a new report claims that Jennifer Aniston reached out to Brad and help lift his spirits. Sources informed Mirror UK that the actress reached out to him despite his attempt to reconcile with Ange for daughter Shiloh’s 14th birthday.

Insiders informed the international organisation that Brad didn't know he would hear from the Friends' alum again when she reached out to him. The actor was "touched" by his ex-wife's gesture and the former couple is said to be "closer than ever" right now. The grapevine also added that the actress reached out to him knowing how "how stressed and upset he’d have been by the bombshell."

"They’ve been spending time together amid Jen’s effort to help lift his spirits and be a source of comfort when he’s admittedly feeling defeated and hopeless about Ange’s shock move," the tipster alleges. The insider added that the duo will continue to remain friends due to their "unbreakable bond of friendship" The source added, "Jen will always be there for him. It doesn’t take much for them to be closer than ever again and they were stoked to be working together.”

The latest update on Jen and Brad comes after Angelina filed court papers to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk. She claimed the judge wasn't forthcoming about his connection with Brad's attorney Anne C Kiley in other cases. Jolie demanded the "disqualification" of the private judge as a "remedy for the private judge’s failure to disclose ongoing financial and professional relationships". As reported by Page Six, the legal team pointed out that from 2012 to 2013, Judge Ouderkirk “had heard a few cases involving [Pitt’s] counsel, but that in recent years he had only undertaken one or two cases that settled without his involvement. Hidden was the fact that Judge Ouderkirk’s relationship with Respondent’s counsel had continued and expanded into 2020.”

The team said that Judge Ouderkirk’s appointment on Modern Family co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan and wife Krista was extended to August 1, 2020, which wasn't disclosed to Angelina's team. Read all the claims here: Angelina Jolie asks removal of the judge in Brad Pitt divorce case due to THIS reason

As a response to the actress's legal team, Brad's legal team filed their papers claiming Angelina's request was a thinly veiled attempt to delay the adjudication of the custody issues. The filing added that only losers in the case are Brad and Angelina's children as they are the ones hurt most by the actress's "transparently tactical gambit". The papers urged that Angelina's motion to replace Judge Ouderkirk in the case should be denied.

