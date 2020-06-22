Amid Angelina Jolie's revelation behind the divorce, Brad Pitt KICKS Jennifer Aniston out of his house?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt crossed paths at the SAG Awards 2020. The tabloids have claimed the couple has reunited, romantically. A recent report claims that the actor kicked the Friends alum out of his house.

Over the weekend, Angelina Jolie dropped jaws when she revealed the reason behind ending her marriage with Brad Pitt. While fans were wrapping their heads around the recent revelation, a new report has made a shocking claim with regard to Brad and Jennifer Aniston. Ever since the two stars crossed paths at the SAG Awards 2020, tabloids have refused to stop speculating that the former couple has reunited. The Friends alum and the Once Upon A Time were rumoured to not only have reunited but there were also claims that they were tying the knot again and adopting a baby together.

Now, it has been claimed that the actor has kicked out The Morning Show star. Notorious outlet Star Magazine has claimed that the actress has been quarantining together. A dubious source hasn't mentioned how long they have been together. However, it has readers believing Brad is hitting the breaks on his supposed relationship.

An insider claims he cannot deal with her neediness. A source has been quoted, “He wants a more low-key, easygoing relationship with the next woman he falls in love with. He doesn’t want anyone who’s bossy, needy or overly intense.” But the question is, are they even together in the first place? The couple hasn't addressed these rumours.

Brad previously confirmed that he was nothing more than friends with Jen. Remember, when he spoke about her during the awards season? Former couple's close friend Melissa Etheridge said the former lovebirds will be friends. "I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they're two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts," she told on Watch What Happens Live.

