Amid Angelina Jolie's revelations and Emily Ratajkowski romance; Brad Pitt keeps 'all options open'

Seems like Brad Pitt is enjoying the perks of being a single guy! Amidst his heated divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, which gets nastier by the day, the Oscar winner has been romantically linked with the newly single Emily Ratajkowski, who split from husband Sebastian Bear McClard in July owing to the latter's cheating allegations. Neither party have confirmed the dating rumours, so far.

According to a US Weekly source, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been keeping it casual with the former still "keeping all his options open." The insider divulged that Brad and Emily "have been on a few dates and have been enjoying each other's company," further noting how the 58-year-old actor has been "playing the field for a while now." Pitt isn't in any rush to intensify his romance with the 31-year-old supermodel just yet as the source explained of the Babylon star's current dating approach: "He's really enjoying the process of putting himself out there and going with the flow as a single guy. [He's] taking his time before committing to anything serious."

While Brad Pitt is indulging in casual romance, nevertheless, he treats all his dates with "utmost respect" as the insider revealed, "sometimes it's just meeting up for coffee or dinner, it never goes any further than that."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Intense Divorce Battle

While his love life has been on the radar since forever, Brad Pitt's divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie have taken an uglier turn. As per new documents, the 47-year-old actress claimed that she had given Pitt a chance to buy Jolie's share of Château Miraval, their winery, which has been a big bone of contention between the exes - Brad claimed Angie sold her share of the business to a third party. However, according to Angelina, Pitt allegedly demanded that Jolie sign a nondisclosure agreement which would "prohibit her from speaking out about Pitt's emotional and physical abuse."

The documents also made the shocking claim that Brad Pitt "choked" one of their six kids and "struck" another child when aboard the infamous 2016 flight to California. Brad's spokesperson clarified in a statement to CNN that Angie's allegations are "completely untrue."