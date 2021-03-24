Amid Armie Hammer's sexual assault probe, Death on the Nile starring Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal pushed to 2022?

Kenneth Branagh's film Death On The Nile starring Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal and Armie among others was earlier slated for a December 2020 release.

Only trouble seems to be mounting for Armie Hammer! The Call Me By Your Name actor, who is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department amid rape allegations, may be the reason why Kenneth Branagh's film Death On The Nile has been delayed. The ensemble film starring Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal and Armie was set to release last year. However, the film got pushed from October to December 2020. From there, the thriller was then set for a September 2021 release.

Now, according to a report in Deadline, Death On The Nile is looking at a February 2022 release. There are no confirmed reports as yet stating that this could be due to actor Armie Hammer's sexual assault probe which is being conducted by the LAPD. If Hammer is found guilty, he will be facing up to 8 years in jail.

While he has not yet been charged, if Hammer does face consequences the theatrical release of the film may prove to be a nightmare for the producers and team. In the wake of the rape allegations, Armie Hammer has already lost out on the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez just a few weeks ago as well as was dropped by his talent management agency WME.

For the unversed, a formal investigation was launched last week after a 24-year-old woman accused Hammer of violent sexual assault four years ago. Addressing a press conference, the woman revealed, "I thought he was going to kill me." Several women have come forward with shocking accounts and accused the actor of sexual assault as well as cannibalism. However, Armie Hammer's lawyer has maintained that these events have all been consensual.

ALSO READ: Armie Hammer: Sexual Assault, cannibalism and all other accusations made against the actor

Share your comment ×