Amid backlash for Ana de Armas' accent in Blonde, Marilyn Monroe estate DEFENDS the actress

Following the release of the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde's first trailer, fans came after Ana de Armas who has taken on the role of the iconic diva. Most netizens had issues with Armas' accent that was apparently still coming through in the film. The Deep Water actress is originally Cuban-Spanish which means she automatically has a heavy accent while talking in English.

On hearing news of such criticism of the actress who had spent months tuning her accent, the Marilyn Monroe Estate came forward to defend Armas. Marc Rosen, the president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group which is the owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, stood up for Armas as he said in a statement to Variety, per Page Six “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill.”

Rosen continued, "Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history." He went on to praise the actress and her rendition of the legendary actress, "Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety."

Meanwhile, Armas has previously opened up about the excruciating process of training herself to speak like Monroe. While in a chat with The Sunday Times last year, the actress called the process a "big torture" as she revealed, "It only took me nine months of dialect coaching and practising, and some ADR sessions," and added, "It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried."

