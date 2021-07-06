Amid Ben Affleck romance, Jennifer Lopez gushes how she's 'never been better': It's the best time of my life

In the midst of her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divulged how she's "really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own."

Jennifer Lopez, who recently released a sultry new single titled Cambia El Paso with Rauw Alejandro, is shedding light on how happy she currently is amid her reconciliation with ex-fiance Ben Affleck. During an appearance on Apple Music 1's The Zane Lowe Show, JLo revealed her current state is that she's "super happy," via Just Jared. The 51-year-old actress is well aware of the fact that people are always wondering how she is, what's going on and is she okay.

"This is it. I've never been better," Jennifer stated. Moreover, Lopez wants her people who care about her because she cares about them so much to know that "I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again." The Shotgun Wedding star concluded, "And so that is where I'm at. And I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

You can't help but connect the dots to how Jennifer's happy state of mind can be attributed to her rekindled romance with Ben!

For the unversed, Jen and Ben sparked romance rumours towards the end of April when they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles as well as Miami. Moreover, the couple recently spent time with both their kids - JLo's twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben's kids; daughters Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel Garner, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - at Hollywood's Universal Studios.

