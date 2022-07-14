Amid Bennifer 2.0, Ana de Armas & Alex Rodriguez speak on relationships with exes Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer truly is the ultimate Hollywood romance! Less than two decades after breaking off their engagement and amicably going their separate way to indulging in marriages, engagement and dating other people before finding their way back to each other, it won't be wrong to say that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were always meant to be. Before Bennifer 2.0 came into existence, though, Ben and Jennifer were in serious relationships with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez, respectively.

Coincidentally, Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez are shedding light on their past relationships, albeit in separate interviews. Ana de Armas, who is promoting her new movie The Gray Man, made a rare comment about her relationship with Ben Affleck in her recent interview with Elle. Given how the ex-couple's relationship was widely photographed by the LA paparazzi, when asked about it, Ana commented that her time with the 49-year-old actor was "Horrible," with emphasis. Elaborating further, the 34-year-old actress added, "Yeah, which is good. That's one of the reasons why I left L.A."

Making the shocking confession, Ana de Armas, who had lived in Los Angeles for seven years at the time, admitted that she realised how the land of Hollywood "is not the place for me to be" because “It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out." The 34-year-old actress believes that in LA, you're always feeling something that you don't have, something which is missing. It's basically "a city that keeps you anxious." Currently, Ana lives in New York with her boyfriend and Tinder exec Paul Bokadakis. For the unversed, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck met and fell in love on the sets of Deep Water in 2019, having dated from early 2020 before splitting in January 2021.

On the other hand, Alex Rodriguez also reflected on his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez during his appearance on iHeartMedia's The Martha Stewart Podcast, via Entertainment Tonight. "We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do," A-Rod confessed before complimenting JLo, "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today that's alive," something which he recently told a few of his colleagues as well.

Moreover, the 46-year-old former MLB player stated that he has "no regrets" when it comes to his relationship with the 52-year-old singer and actress. For the unversed, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez began dating in February 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019, before breaking off their engagement in April 2021. Around the same time as their break, Bennifer 2.0 came into fruition before Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck on April 8, 2022. Interestingly, this was 20 years after Bennifer got engaged for the first time in November 2002!

