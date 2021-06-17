Amid Bennifer 2.0, Ben Affleck's 'charm' has 'totally won over' Jennifer Lopez's family?

According to a source report, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled relationship has already got the stamp of approval from JLo's family including her children - twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13 - and mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

If you're amongst the many (like us!) who is keeping up with Bennifer's rekindled romance, a new update suggests that Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, who dated and were engaged from 2002 to 2004, "are inseparable and it's going really well." According to E! News, a source close to the Shotgun Wedding star informs that JLo "has never been happier and knows it was meant to be."

Moreover, even though it's just been over a month since their reconciliation, Ben is already spending quality time with Jennifer's family including her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's children - twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13, mother Guadalupe Rodríguez and sister Lynda Lopez. From chilling with Guadalupe at a Las Vegas casino to celebrating Lynda's 50th birthday along with Emme and Maximilian, Affleck has already received the stamp of approval from Lopez's family. "Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around. He's totally won the family over with his charm," the insider revealed.

During Lynda's birthday dinner celebrations in Los Angeles, an eyewitness shared with E! that Ben "was very good" with Emme and Max, as he asked them "questions" and was "smiling." Affleck, who has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, "was very engaged" with Lopez's kids and it seems as though he liked hanging out with them. "They all left together and Ben opened the car door for the kids and made sure they got inside. He was smiling the whole night and seemed very happy with the family," the eyewitness recounted.

As for Guadalupe, a source close to the Deep Water star disclosed that JLo's mother "loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life."

Bennifer is alive and thriving!

