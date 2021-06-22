Amid Bennifer reunion, Alex Rodriguez spotted partying with Batman actor's ex Lindsay Shookus

A latest report in Page Six reveals that the professional athlete was recently spotted attending Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus' birthday.

Former lovers Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez won over our hearts with their close knit family bond during their dating years. However, their split came as a rude shock to their fans and now over a month since their break up, looks like the duo have moved on fully. While Jennifer Lopez has moved on with former lover Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez has been spending his time with friends and maybe a few dates here and there.

However, a latest report in Page Six reveals that the professional athlete was recently spotted attending Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus' birthday. As per the report, a video from the birthday party surfaced on social media. In the vide, Rodriguez can be seen seated right beside Shookus during an intimate backyard gathering. The party was held in the Hamptons and in the video one can see mentalist and magician Josh Beckerman, known as the “Foodie Magician,” performing a routine.

While Alex attended Lindsay's birthday, reports suggest that the duo have been longtime friends. A representative for Alex Rodriguez informed Page Six on Monday, “There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years."

As for Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck, the duo dated off and on from 2017 to 2019. Since Alex and Jennifer Lopez's split following cheating allegations, the singer and actress has moved on to Ben Affleck. The couple were recently snapped kissing at a restaurant as they went out for a meal. Despite the long distance, Ben and JLo are trying to make their relationship work.

