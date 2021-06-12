Amid Bennifer's reconciliation, Jennifer Lopez sports Ben Affleck's flannel shirt as she arrives in LA?

Jennifer Lopez's love for Ben Affleck was literally on her sleeve as she seems to have worn her rumoured boyfriend's trademark flannel shirt while arriving in Los Angeles on a private jet.

Jennifer Lopez has Ben Affleck on her mind even when it comes to her fashion sense! The 51-year-old musician and actress was spotted arriving at Los Angeles on a private jet and it was specifically her attire of choice that had tongues wagging. While JLo kept is classy cool in a white crop top with grey trackpants, brown-tinted aviators, multiple chains and her hair tied up in a messy bun, it was the flannel shirt she adorned that stole the show.

The red and blue oversized flannel shirt apparently belongs to Ben, as per photos obtained by US Weekly. Over the past three years, Affleck has sported that same shirt numerous times. While Jennifer has touched down in LA, the 48-year-old actor is currently in Las Vegas, shooting for a movie. Moreover, a few days back, Ben was also seen bonding with Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez at a casino in Sin City. Even when the two are away, Bennifer knows how to still be by each other's side with such subtle, heartwarming gestures.

We adore Bennifer and how!

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by E! News, Jennifer is taking her reconciled relationship with Ben very seriously as Lopez "is packing up her Miami rental [the lavish estate where Jennifer and Ben enjoyed a weekend getaway]" and shifting her home base to LA, where Affleck resides, along with her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's children - twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz, 13. "She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but LA will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall... She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their LA home soon," a source revealed to E!

For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben previously dated and were engaged from 2002 to 2004.

