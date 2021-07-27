Amid Bennifer's reunion; Alex Rodriguez SUBTLY shows love for ex fiancée Jennifer Lopez on her 52nd birthday

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the former's birthday in St. Tropez, France, Alex Rodriguez was seen on social media sneakily showing some love to his ex-fiancée. The New York Yankees veteran "liked" a birthday message to Lopez shared on Instagram by her sister Lynda Lopez, proving there is no animosity between Lopez and Rodriguez. Lynda posted a lovely picture with her elder sister and a long message about her "ride or die" in celebration of JLo's 52nd birthday i.e. July 24.

Lynda posted a picture with Jen on Instagram and captioned it, “My original BFF, I love you more than words can say, not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what's possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can't believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!" Strangely, Rodriguez and Lopez were seen celebrating their respective birthdays, separately, of course, four days apart onboard luxurious boats in St. Tropez.

As per E! News, though Jennifer is back with Ben Affleck, she and Alex are still on good terms and communicate about their joint endeavours. Interestingly, Rodriguez and Jennifer are still following one another on Instagram despite breaking off their engagement four months ago in April.

As for Lopez and Affleck, the couple recently made their relationship Insta-official as Jennifer shared a picture of the couple kissing as her 52nd birthday post. Prior to the makeout pic, Lopez and Affleck had kept mum about their rekindled romance.

