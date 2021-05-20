Amid Bennifer's rumoured reconciliation, Jennifer Lopez 'loving the attention' from ex fiance Ben Affleck?

With Bennifer 2.0 leaving everyone majorly excited, as per a new source report, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have "fully reconnected."

While we're all used to reading disheartening news as a daily routine, for Hollywood enthusiasts, the numerous reports about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reconciliation rumours was a pleasant surprise. That too, after 17 long years since they first broke off their engagement in 2004. While Ben had split from ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas in January, Jennifer and ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April, just a few weeks after Bennifer started hanging out together in Los Angeles.

Lopez and Affleck's LA hangouts even included a weekend getaway together to Big Sky, Montana. In the latest updates, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben." Moreover, the insider added that towards the end of their relationship in 2004, Lopez and Affleck "didn't get along." However, "once their hurt feelings subsided," the duo "were friendly for many years." The source concluded, "Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal."

For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben met and fell in love on the sets of their movie Gigli, quickly got engaged in November 2002, then postponed their September 14, 2003 wedding date citing "excessive media attention" before finally breaking off their engagement in January of next year, thus putting an end to their 18-month whirlwind romance.

