Amid Brad Pitt legal battle, Angelina Jolie feels her children could best explain who she really is

While all eyes are on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt legal battle, the actress said only her children can explain who she is.

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle continues to make the headlines, the actress recently opened about her children. Jolie shares six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 - with Pitt. While the children have been living with the Tomb Raider star since the Brangelina split, the actor has been spotted visiting her Los Angeles home lately to spend time with the kids. Amid these developments, Jolie confessed her children know her the best right now.

In an interview with Extra recently, Jolie spoke about her true self when she confessed that even she doesn't herself as well as her children know her. "I'm pretty much who I am because I don't know how to be anything else… but if you asked me, "Do I think people really know me as who I really am?" I think only my children could explain who I am, really," she said.

The actress's confession comes as her new film The One And Only Ivan arrived on Disney+. Jolie voices an aging elephant named Stella in the movie. Speaking about the movie, Jolie revealed that it was Shiloh's attachment to the book that interested her in the movie. "Well, Shiloh read the book and we started reading it together and talked about Ivan and why Ivan was so special," she said.

"I think a lot of people can also relate to that. Where there's expectations on them to be what people assume they are and they don't often have the friends or freedom to express who they really are... and be that person," she said.

