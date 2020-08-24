  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amid Brad Pitt legal battle, Angelina Jolie feels her children could best explain who she really is

While all eyes are on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt legal battle, the actress said only her children can explain who she is.
29544 reads Mumbai
Amid Brad Pitt legal battle, Angelina Jolie feels her children could best explain who she really isAmid Brad Pitt legal battle, Angelina Jolie feels her children could best explain who she really is

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle continues to make the headlines, the actress recently opened about her children. Jolie shares six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 - with Pitt. While the children have been living with the Tomb Raider star since the Brangelina split, the actor has been spotted visiting her Los Angeles home lately to spend time with the kids. Amid these developments, Jolie confessed her children know her the best right now. 

In an interview with Extra recently, Jolie spoke about her true self when she confessed that even she doesn't herself as well as her children know her. "I'm pretty much who I am because I don't know how to be anything else… but if you asked me, "Do I think people really know me as who I really am?" I think only my children could explain who I am, really," she said.

The actress's confession comes as her new film The One And Only Ivan arrived on Disney+. Jolie voices an aging elephant named Stella in the movie. Speaking about the movie, Jolie revealed that it was Shiloh's attachment to the book that interested her in the movie. "Well, Shiloh read the book and we started reading it together and talked about Ivan and why Ivan was so special," she said. 

"I think a lot of people can also relate to that. Where there's expectations on them to be what people assume they are and they don't often have the friends or freedom to express who they really are... and be that person," she said. 

Have you watched The One And Only Ivan yet? Let us know your review in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie eyes relocation to London suburb with children as her legal battle with Brad Pitt continues?

Credits :ExtraGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
Anonymous 48 minutes ago

She is not a good mother.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement