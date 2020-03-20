Amid Brad Pitt wedding rumours, Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at her pet dog Clyde; Watch

Rumours mills are busy speculating a possible wedding with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walking down the aisle. While the Friends alum hasn't addressed these rumours, The Morning Show star recently took to Instagram to reveal she's spending time with her dog Clyde.

Jennifer Aniston isn't focusing on those Brad Pitt wedding rumours. Instead, her dog has all her attention. The Friends alum has socially distanced herself to combat the Coronavirus spread. The actress has locked herself at home amid the Covid-19 outbreak. While a few fans would wish Brad was there, Jen is spending the self-quarantined time with her dog Clyde. And she's having some fun. The Morning Show star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a hilarious video of the pet.

In the Instagram video, the actress's pet dog sits put in the balcony while he gazes at the blue skies. With no movement or bark, Clyde has tossed aside his toy while he watches the clouds. The actress shared a video of the dog and wrote, "Clyde having deep quarantine thoughts." She added a puppy paw print, face with a mask, thinking face and heart emoji to the caption.

Seems like Clyde is having some introspection happening during the quarantine.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's video featuring her dog below:

"Clyde tendo pensamentos profundos na quarentena..." Jennifer Aniston via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/x7bIGBRDAT — Jennifer Aniston Brasil (@aniston_br) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, a Life & Style report claims Brad and Jen are planning a beach wedding on the shores of Cabo. An insider claimed the rumoured couple wants their second wedding "under wraps until the affair has happened." The report adds Brad's family is thrilled by the news. "Brad’s family are delighted by the wedding news. They’ve been praying for years for him to get back together with Jen," the source claimed. Apparently Bradley Cooper, who helped Brad sober up, and Jen's BFF Courteney Cox have been invited.

If that wasn't enough, another report claimed that Jen and Brad are planning to adopt a baby together. Read all about it here: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt adopting a baby girl and actor's kids with Angelina Jolie excited?

