Amid Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘Controlling Parents’ Claims, Past Clip Pulling Wife Nicola Peltz into Family PIC Surfaces; Watch

Amid the Beckham family’s feud with David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, a new video has found its way to the keen-eyed netizens. Dating back to October 3, 2023, when the Beckhams united at the red carpet of the footballer’s Netflix show Beckham’s London premiere, it has put the spotlight on a pivotal moment in the ongoing back-and-forth between the members of the same coop. It was observed that the oldest child felt awkward while trying to manage the tension between his partner and his mother.

Brooklyn Beckham pulls Nicola Peltz into a family photo in a past clip

In the video, a tense moment seems to have been captured, featuring the Beckhams, who appeared to support the release of the documentary show. Mia Regan, the second oldest son Romeo Beckham’s then-girlfriend, also joined the photo op alongside him, as well as the other kids, including Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham, who were seen standing in line with the parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, joined by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. The clip in question focuses on the part where the 26-year-old pulls his wife into the frame for posing, while his mother shuffles along and tries to fix her own stance.

Check out the red carpet moment below.

With this arrangement, the oldest son could be seen stuck managing the air between his wife and his mother. Many users online have begun taking sides, with a few claiming Nicola Peltz is unwilling to be a part of the family and is reluctant to stand to the side. Meanwhile, a different bunch is claiming that Victoria Beckham’s cold shoulder towards her daughter-in-law is unacceptable and unwelcoming.

The resurfaced video is only adding fuel to the raging fire between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, who he claims have directed the narrative and tried to build a wedge in his relationship with his wife. He has shared his plans of no reconciliation with them or his siblings and shared a lengthy 6-page note detailing wedding planning chaos and more at their hands.

