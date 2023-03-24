Amid Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis, Emma Hemming Willis keeps ‘memories alive’ with wedding vow renewals

Amid the Bruce Willis frontotemporal diagnosis, his wife Emma Hemming Willis shared a wedding vow renewal to mark their 14th anniversary. This wedding renewal took place in 2019 as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at that time.

On Wednesday, Emma Hemming Willis shared the glimpse of their 10th anniversary with the Instagram reel Coldplay’s song Fix You played in the background. She talks about preserving the memories and keeping them alive. Here is everything that you need to know about the throwback video shared by Emma Hemming.

Emma Hemming Willis shared a video

In a sweet video shared by Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming Willis, the couple renewed their vows on their tenth wedding anniversary. She captioned the post and wrote, ‘On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009. I’m so happy we did’. Emma added that people should use every opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones as we can keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that may not be able to remember it. Such moments and memories will be there throughout your lives.

Their vow renewal on the tenth wedding anniversary was an intimate affair as captured by Bruce Willis' ex wife Demi Moore. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s two daughters Scout and Rumer sang a song. Meanwhile Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' daughters Mabel and Evelyn were the flower girls at this outdoor intimate gathering as they donned the same floral patterned and white color dresses.

Stephen Eads, Bruce Willis longtime friend and film producer officiated this wedding.

Bruce Willis health

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis' family announced that the Die Hard actor is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after battling from aphasia since 2022. This impacts on an individual’s ability to understand language, write, and speak.

