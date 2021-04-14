Amid a cameo tease in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5, Wyatt Russell hints at a Chris Evans appearance?

In a recent interview, when asked about Chris Evans, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell may have possibly hinted at the original Captain America making a cameo in the popular Disney+ show.

Along with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) latest outing after a drought-filled 2020. As expected, the four out of six episodes that have dropped so far are nothing short of 'marvellous' as some deserved spotlight shines on two underrated fan favourite characters: Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

*SPOILERS ALERT* While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 4 ended on an ominous note as John Walker (Wyatt Russell) transformed into a bloody Captain America by brutally murdering Karli Morgenthau's (Erin Kellyman) associate and Flag Smashers member Nico (Noah Mills), there was also the recent revelation of a big cameo appearance in Season 5. One can't help but wonder if the original Captain America aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will make an appearance, given how a hefty part of the storyline centers on him and the passing of his shield.

While a Chris Evans cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems less likely, hope may have been restored through Wyatt's recent interview with BBC Radio 1. During the candid interaction, Russell was quizzed if he'd ever met Evans as a photo of the original and new Captain America is bound to break the Internet. It was the 34-year-old actor's response that had fans theorising of a possible Steve Rogers appearance in the popular Disney+ show.

"Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have. I don't think I've 'shook his hand' met him, but I just think I've walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn't count as meeting anybody. But I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, 'Oh, wow.' Love it, hate it, I don't know," Wyatt teased.

If the original Cap were to return, many would hope for Steve and Bucky to get the closure that their friendship deserved!

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 5 drops on April 16.

