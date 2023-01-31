Amid cheating allegations, Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome Baby No 3

The couple, who tied the knot in Mexico in 2014, are also parents to two beautiful daughters: Dusty Rose, who is 6 years old, and Gio Grace, who will turn 5 in February.

In September 2022, word spread that the 34-year-old Victoria Secret model and the 43-year-old singer were expecting. Later, on October 15, Prinsloo flaunted her blossoming bump in an Instagram story, in which she recorded herself looking in the mirror.

Around the same time when Behati Prinsloo was pregnant, a news broke that thrust his artist husband Adam Levine into the spotlight. It was being said that Adam Levine was allegedly engaged in adultery which led to public scrutiny of him. In a deleted TikTok video, Instagram model Sumner Stroh said that she had an affair with the artist, and that they had engaged in text conversations and shared a close bond.

However, a confidante of Prinsloo claimed that the couple's main priority is becoming good parents. Levine stated publicly on Instagram story, saying that his online behaviour with other women had "crossed the line", that he acted irresponsibly at a trying time, by further stating, "A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air." "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,"

He continued, "I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family”.

This highlighted that his wife and family remain his first priorities. He pledged to resolve any concerns with his family after accepting full responsibility for his deeds.

No further information, such as the baby's name or gender, has been made public. As the pair is noted for maintaining their privacy, it's probable that they will do so going forward. However, their fans cannot keep calm since the arrival of Baby No. 3 became public. The couple's admirers are delighted about the new member of their family and eager to see what the future holds for them.