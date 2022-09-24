Amid cheating scandal, Adam Levine 'is committed to making things better' with Behati Prinsloo

Now, a source is telling Entertainment Tonight that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are trying to get past and move on from the cheating drama for the sake of their family: "Adam and Behati are trying to move past this situation and move forward together as a couple and parents." When it comes to the 34-year-old supermodel's reaction to her 43-year-old husband's ongoing scandal, the source added, "Behati is upset about how everything was handled and the public aspect of it, but their goals is to be the best parents and work through things. Adam is committed to making things better with Behati."

Adam Levine's shocking cheating scandal is the latest gossip fodder for everyone! For the unversed, Instagram model and TikToker Sumner Stroh had recently come forward with affair allegations against the Maroon 5 frontman, claiming they were involved "for about a year," while he was still with wife Behati Prinsloo. Subsequently, more women including Levine's yoga instructor Alanna Zabel also made claims about Adam's flirty DMs and texts to them.

Adam Levine is also trying to put the cheating scandal behind him, professionally, attempting to get back a sense of normalcy. The Sugar singer will be in Las Vegas on October 1 to perform for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's The Event fundraiser.

Meanwhile, Adam Levine had taken to Instagram after Sumner Stroh's surprising revelations to issue a statement and "clear the air." While clarifying that he "did not have an affair," Adam admitted that "nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life." Referring to Behati Prinsloo - who is pregnant with the couple's third child - Levine added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who began dating in 2012, got married in 2014. The couple already has two daughters - Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

