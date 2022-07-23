Amid comments about having kids, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their relationship seriously?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are THE Hollywood couple of 2022! What started as a romantic skit on Saturday Night Live turned into an IRL romance between the unlikely lovebirds. And it seems like things are getting serious between the couple, much sooner than expected. According to a US Weekly source, amid Pete Davidson's recent comments about having kids, the pair is taking their relationship seriously.

"They both have busy schedules at the moment but are still making time to be together. They're very much enjoying spending time together," the insider added about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's flourishing love story. Moreover, the source also revealed how the pair is making extra effort to travel to see each other, as their work schedules demand individual globe-trotting adventures. We all got to witness this when The Kardashians star recently flew to Australia to reunite with the SNL alum, who was filming for his new movie Wizards! "It's quite romantic," the insider concluded.

For the unversed, during an appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart, Pete Davidson divulged how it's his dream to become a father and that he "100 percent" sees marriage sometime in his future. Reports also suggest that Kim K isn't averse to the idea of having a baby with her beau. The reality star, who has been married three times before, already has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

We're totally on board the Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson love train!

