Amid conflicts, Queen Elizabeth keeps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close to her heart with THIS gesture

During the first in-person weekly audience with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth was seen standing next to an array of royal family portraits including one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth was in a vibrant mood during the first in-person weekly audience with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at Buckingham Palace yesterday, i.e. June 23. For the special occasion, as Boris opted for a grey suit, The Queen was dressed impeccably in a midi length pale blue dress which was paired with black kitten heels and accessorised with layers of pearl necklaces and a brooch.

In the pictures shared of Queen Elizabeth and Johnson, eagle-eyed royal family enthusiasts spotted a few family photos framed in the room. One of which was a rare shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they celebrated their engagement in 2017. Framed next to a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, Harry and Meghan's stunning portrait was never released to the public officially. Given how The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently at odds with the royal family, this heartfelt gesture further solidifies Harry's tight-knit bond with his beloved grandmother.

Other royal family portraits visible in the room include Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement portrait and Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip's portrait from Her Majesty The Queen's 90th birthday.

Check out Queen Elizabeth and the UK PM Boris Johnson's photos from the in-person weekly audience at Buckingham Palace below:

The Queen is surely keeping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close to her heart in spite of the chaotic few years and the long distance between them!

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan also showed their love for Queen Elizabeth by naming their daughter after The Queen's beloved nickname: Lilibet (Diana Mountbatten-Windsor), which Prince Philip would lovingly address his wife as.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," was explained in Harry and Meghan's official statement shared on Archewell's (Harry and Meghan's non-profit organisation) official website a few days after Lili was born on June 4.

