Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Camila Cabello confesses 'experiencing severe anxiety'

Camila Cabello has opened up about "experiencing severe anxiety". The singer took to Instagram and explained how meditation has helped her keep anxiety in check.

A few days ago, Camila Cabello took to her Instagram Stories and urged fans to take care of their mental health during self-quarantine. Now, the Havana hitmaker has confessed she has been battling "severe anxiety" lately. Shawn Mendes' lady love revealed she has been meditating to keep her anxiety under control. Sharing a picture from one of her meditation sessions, Camila explained she chose to keep her troubles with anxiety under the wraps to because she was "trying to be okay."

"Meditation has changed my life in the last few months. I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me, and, more than just helping me manage strong emotions like anxiety and stress, it’s making me a better human," she wrote in her recent Instagram post.

"In times like these, especially as young people, even if we are healthy, it’s important to practice compassion and help others that could be suffering. We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk. it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this," Camila added.

"We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution," she wrote.

Camila shared a step-by-step instruction that could help you meditate better. Check out her full post below:

Meanwhile, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the production of Camila's upcoming movie Cinderella has been halted. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

