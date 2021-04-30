Amid COVID 19 pandemic, Selena Gomez launches Mental Health 101 campaign: I am a believer in seeking help

Selena Gomez's Mental Health 101 campaign "advocates for more mental health in education, empowers our community, and encourages financial support for more mental health services in educational settings."

Selena Gomez, who has had her fair share of sole mental health battles, is putting her best foot forward in the right direction by launching Mental Health 101 on Mental Health Awareness Month along with her makeup brand Rare Beauty. In an emotionally stirring Instagram statement, Selena revealed how grateful she is to get to launch the initiative, which is close to her heart because of her "own struggles with mental health."

"I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier on - been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects - my journey could have looked very different. The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions," Gomez penned.

"For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone. I'm a believer in seeking help. Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours, too," the 28-year-old singer added.

Selena hopes that Mental Health 101 will be the "stepping stones for others" she wishes she had "to get connected to the resources they need, and to empower young people in ways that may not have been possible before. I hope you'll join me in supporting this initiative and being part of the change. With gratitude, Selena."

Kudos to Selena Gomez for such a heartfelt initiative, especially in such troubling times!

Moreover, according to Rare Beauty's website, Mental Health 101 "advocates for more mental health in education, empowers our community, and encourages financial support for more mental health services in educational settings."

