Amid custody battle with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie parts ways with high priced divorce attorney Priya Sopori

As Angelina Jolie refuses to share 50/50 custody with Brad Pitt of their six children, the 45-year-old actress has reportedly now parted ways with high-priced divorce attorney Priya Sopori.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have split back in 2016 but their divorce is yet to be finalised as the major bone of contention is the custody of their six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. While Pitt is contesting for 50/50 custody of their kids, Jolie is not of the same opinion.

According to Daily Mail, Angelina has yet again parted ways with a lawyer post letting go of Laura Wasser in 2018. The high-priced divorce attorney in question is Priya Sopori, a Los Angeles-based former federal prosecutor working with the 45-year-old actress' lead lawyer Samantha DeJean. Sopori was out after filing a Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record with LA Superior Court. It isn't known whether it was Jolie who fired Sopori or if the lawyer quit the high profile case herself. A source close to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star shared with Daily Mail that Angelina has "fought tooth and nail' in order to get what she wants in this divorce and will not back down especially when it comes to her children.

"She's paying her legal team a fortune, so if she believes one of her lawyers needs to go she won't hesitate to pull the trigger," the source added. As of now, DeJean is the only lawyer representing Angelina in her custody battle against Brad.

Back in 2018, Laura, who has represented the likes of Johnny Depp, Ryan Reynolds, Ashton Kutcher and Kim Kardashian amongst many others, had reportedly stopped working for Jolie when her legal fight with Pitt apparently became too "venomous and nasty," which was not a good fit to Wasser's "more gentle conciliatory approach."

