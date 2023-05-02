Amid dating rumors, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny hang out together in NYC after Met Gala; See PICS

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are currently making headlines after they were snapped hanging out together in New York City. The 26-year-old model and 29-year-model have been spotted on multiple occasions in public, and their PDA-packed dates are all things heart. However, while there are rumors of them dating but there has been no official confirmation from either side. Well, fans are eager to know what is their relationship status.

Kendal Jenner and Bad Bunny hang out together after Met Gala

For the unversed, Kendall and Bunny arrived separately earlier in the evening for the grand Met Gala 2023 but they were spotted side-by-side during the after-hours. In the pictures, the former looked stunning in a grey see-through dress whereas the latter looked dapper in a white shirt and brown pants which he paired with a brown jacket.

Kendall and Bad Bunny at Coachella

Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen enjoying music performances at Coachella. They remained close while the performances went on. The singer was photographed while talking to the model. Bad Bunny wore a mask that covered the lower half of his face. Kendall wore a white tank top and black jeans, which she paired with black boots. They also walked around the festival together.

In February, an insider told People that Kendall finds Bad Bunny charming. They said, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys that she has dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Meanwhile, the very first time, the couple was linked together was when they were seen leaving the same restaurant through different exits in February 2023.

