Amid dating rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet go on a Taco date

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s names have constantly been in the headlines since the rumors about these two dating surfaced. Suspicions arose after Kylie’s car was spotted in Timothee’s driveway a few days ago. The news of the pair on a lowkey taco date has been creating buzz.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet met up for a lowkey date night involving tacos recently. The Dune actor attended an art show taking place in Santa Monica. Timothee spotted a bright orange jacket paired with a baseball cap and a face mask. He kept looking around anxiously and used his phone to send texts as he waited. Kylie’s Lincoln Navigator, with her security sitting in the front seat, showed up where Timothee was waiting.

As Timothee entered the car, one of Kylie’s bodyguards got into his Escalade and followed closely behind the SUV as they drove to Tito’s Tacos. The stars did not hop out of the car as someone from Kylie’s team took their orders and grabbed the food for them. The security guard delivered the food to the backseat where Timothee and Kylie reportedly sat. This date took place a day after Kylie’s car was spotted in the driveway of Timothee’s $11 million mansion, which is located an hour away from Kylie’s $ 36.5 million Holmby Hills estate.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's dating history

The rumors of Kylie and Timothee started when the gossip blog DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip claiming that the two had been secretly dating since January, which read, “Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner.” Multiple people backed up this tip by following up with more updates; one claimed the pair were going to Coachella together. Kylie broke up with Travis Scott in December after dating the rapper on and off since 2017. Timothee Chalamet has been linked with Eiza Gonzalez, Lily-Rose Depp , and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon.

