Amid divorce and Brad Pitt dating rumours, Emily Ratajkowski appears to come out as bisexual

While Brad has been involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie for years since the latter filed for divorce in 2016, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who allegedly cheated on her earlier this year. Amid her dating rumours with Pitt, the model's recent TikTok post has been grabbing attention given that she seemingly confirmed her sexual identity on the same.

Emily Ratajkowski has been in the news recently for her alleged romance with actor Brad Pitt. While the duo haven't been spotted stepping out together yet, several reports have claimed that the duo have been hanging out together but are not in a serious relationship as of yet. Both Emily and Brad are also going through messy divorces at the moment.

Emily Ratajkowski's TikTok video

The model reportedly took to TikTok on Monday to share her response after a user asked, "if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" Ratajkowski, 31 was seen responding to the fan by turning the camera on herself as she sat on a green velvet couch in her living room. While the model didn't say anything, fans have been assuming that Ratajkowski's new TikTok left fans wondering if she truly has come out as bisexual.

Emily's post comes months after she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard with whom she also shares a 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. Ratajowski also addressed her single status last month after she spoke about "thinking about dating and stuff" in one of her TikTok videos. In the meantime, the model's romance rumours with Pitt have been heating up.

According to People, the split from her ex-husband was devastating for Emily and the model has been trying to move on and was introduced to Pitt through mutual friends. A source informed People that it's the perfect timing for her to meet Brad and she has been looking forward to getting to know him better. A source also told the portal that Ratajkowski has the vibes that Brad likes especially since she is also a fellow art lover like the actor who is heavily into it.

