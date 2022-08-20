Amid divorce battle, FBI reopening investigation into Brad Pitt post explosive Angelina Jolie report? FIND OUT

Brangelina's divorce battle gets messier by the day! After an explosive report of the FBI's investigation into Brad Pitt in 2016 was released publically, a friend of the Oscar winner believes the federal agency will not reopen the investigation. For the unversed, Angelina Jolie claimed to the FBI that Brad Pitt left her bruised after drunkenly pushing her onboard a private jet - four days before Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 - which left their six children extremely upset.

The source informed Page Six, "The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina's allegations and didn't bring any charges," before adding, "The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad." The friend further stated that Angelina Jolie's claims about Brad Pitt were raised in at least two different legal contexts. One was the alleged incident on the plane and the other was during the lengthy custody trial.

While in one, no charges were brought, in the other, Brad was granted 50/50 custody of their minor children. According to the source, this is "a six-year long campaign by Angelina to discredit Brad," and that it's really just her version of events, which she claims happened: "These claims were raised in the custody hearing and the judge obviously didn't believe her, otherwise Brad would never have been given joint custody."

An FBI spokesperson stated that they cannot comment on the case. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

