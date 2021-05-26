Amid divorce drama, Angelina Jolie ACCUSES judge not letting her & Brad Pitt's kids testify in custody battle

In a recent court filing, Angelina Jolie stated that private judge John Ouderkirk, who's presiding over her and Brad Pitt's custody battle for their children, "refused to hear the minor teenagers' input as to their experiences, needs or wishes as to their custody fate."

In another clapback move by Angelina Jolie, the Eternals star is calling out private judge John Ouderkirk, who is overlooking the custody battle for her and Brad Pitt's children, for allegedly not allowing her kids to testify. If you've been keeping up with Brangelina's divorce drama, Angelina had earlier sought to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk for having an apparent ongoing business and professional relationships with Brad's legal team.

The court filing in California’s Second District Court of Appeal, which was presented on Monday, i.e. May 24, stated, "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case," according to Page Six. Jolie believes that Judge Ouderkirk "has failed to adequately consider" the California courts code section which states that awarding a custody to a person with domestic violence history can be detrimental to a child's best interest.

While intricate details were not given in the filing as to what she was referencing, her lawyers submitted a document that purportedly offers additional information under seal back in March. Angelina accused Judge Ouderkirk of refusing "to hear the minor teenagers' input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate" with a California code cited of how a child, 14 or over, should be allowed to testify if they want to. While Jolie and Pitt's eldest son Maddox, 19, is not subject to the custody decision, the ex-couple have three teenagers - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16 and Shiloh, 14, along with twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. Moreover, as per the filing, if the tentative custody decision is made final by Judge Ouderkirk, the 45-year-old actress will appeal it.

For the unversed, the reason behind Brangelina's divorce was an alleged physical altercation between Brad and Maddox during a private flight from France to Los Angeles with the entire family. However, child welfare officials and FBI's investigations were closed while with no charges against the 57-year-old actor being filed. According to Angelina's attorney at the time, it was "for the health of the family" that Jolie sought a divorce from Pitt.

Angelina's recent court filing has received a counter statement by Brad's attorneys, who stated, "Ouderkirk has conducted an extensive proceeding over the past six months in a thorough, fair manner and reached a tentative ruling and order after hearing from experts and percipient witnesses." Moreover, Pitt's filing further stated that Jolie's testimony "lacked credibility in many important areas" while in the best interest of their children, as per Brad's request, "the existing custody order between the parties must be modified."

According to the filing, the Bullet Train star believes that Angelina's objections and further delays in reaching an arrangement could "work grave harm" upon their children whose "permanence and stability" will be "further denied."

Given that the court seals most files, the current custody arrangement remains unknown. At the beginning of their divorce proceedings, while Jolie sought primary physical custody, Pitt aimed for joint custody of their kids.

