Amid divorce rumours, Kim Kardashian plans on 'stable' lifestyle for her and Kanye West's 4 kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce rumours have rocked Hollywood ever since the couple began spending time apart last year. Recently, several international reports stated that separation is on the cards for Kim and Kanye and is rather inevitable. While the couple are yet to release a statement, reports in People and E! News have revealed that Kim and Kanye are separating after six years of marriage and eight years of togetherness.

Multiple reports have stated that Kim and Kanye have only met for the sake of their kids North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months, in the last few months. And while they are living separately, Kim Kardashian is figuring out how to proceed ahead.

According to a latest report in E! News, Kim Kardashian plans to continue living in Los Angeles to make sure their kids continue to lead a stable lifestyle. A source revealed to the portal that while Kanye lives in Wyoming, Kim will live in LA so that the kids can keep going to the same school in LA.

The source added that there will be little change in their day-to-day lives and Kanye will meet the kids at his "own leisure". The rapper will fly to LA as and when he can to spend time with the kids. While Kim and Kanye have not confirmed rumours, their neighbour Kathy Griffins confirmed the news via Twitter.

She tweeted, “I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn’t the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work. He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There’s my two cents."

