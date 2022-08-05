Amid Ezra Miller's controversies, The Flash receives praises from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO

Ezra Miller has been mired in several controversies including his recent Hawaii arrests and while fans have been discussing online whether the actor should be replaced in The Flash, it seems Warner Bors has no plans for the same and recently, much to everyone's surprise, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke about the upcoming film.

Without mentioning Miller, Zaslav spoke about DC's biggest projects and said, "We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better" during a company call as reported by Variety. The mention of The Flash movie came as shock given how its lead star has been involved in numerous scandals.

Miller, who played Barry Allen aka the Flash in 2018’s Justice League and also the Zack Snyder cut, has been accused of abusive behavior. There have been multiple allegations against him including that he tried to choke an Icelandic woman in a bar and harassed another woman in her home in Berlin. Ezra was also arrested twice in Hawaii over disorderly conduct.

The Flash is slated for a 2023 release and at the recently held Comic-Con, wasn't discussed much while the studios other releases such as Black Adam and Shazam 2 remained in focus with the lead cast of both the films also making an appearance at the event. Fans had been looking forward to The Flash because it has Michael Keaton return as Batman for the first time after 30 years since he first played the superhero.

