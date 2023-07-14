Amid Gigi Hadid dating rumors, Leonardo DiCaprio gets linked to models Maya Jama, and Neelam Gill; Here's how

Leonardo DiCaprio has already been linked to several different people this year alone. And now, he has instigated dating rumors with two British models Neelam Gill and Maya Jama. The Revenant actor is currently also back with Gigi Hadid, as per reports. Amid dating rumors with Gigi Hadid, Leonardo Di Caprio was spotted hanging out with Maya Jama and Neelam Gill.

Leonardo DiCaprio's new fling with Maya Jama?

The rumor mill started on Thursday night when Leonardo DiCaprio made a stop at the renowned Chiltern Firehouse in London, which is somewhat of a headquarters for the actor in London.

He attended the Vogue x Self Portrait party, accompanied by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. According to TMZ, Maya Jama, the Love Island host, and Neelam Gill were also present at the venue.

The last time the three were at the same venue was back in February for DiCaprio's after-Bafta party at the same venue.

The rumor mill truly started spinning when Maya was seen with a necklace that read Leo. And fans are going gaga wondering if it meant DiCaprio and Jama had something going on behind the scenes. Jama was quick to play the rumors down and explain on her social media that Leo is just her Zodiac sign, and nothing else.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio seeing Neelam Gill?

The actor was also linked with Neelam Gill, according to TMZ, Gill is dating one of the actor's friends, explaining her presence at the same events as Dicaprio. She was earlier spotted grabbing dinner with the Titanic actor and Tobey Maguire in Paris last month.

Gill was also seen in Chiltern, London in May leaving trailering right behind Dicaprio and his mother.

While the actor has been making headlines and filling tabloids with numerous dating rumors, he has most seriously been linked to Gigi Hadid . In fact, recently an insider told Us Weekly, "It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

Another insider cleared it up for the Us Weekley that Gigi and Leonardo are in a "no-strings situationship". The two have been spotted at various events together like the Oscars and Met-Gala after-party, but until both parties don't announce anything official, the best fans can do is guess.