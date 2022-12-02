Amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio parties with models on a USD 150 million yacht

Amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out on a USD 150 million yacht along with A-list celebrity friends and models. As per Page Six, the actor was spotted at biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli’s floating bash aboard his USD 150 million superyacht, Vava II. Tobey Maguire was also spotted at the bash.

Among other a-list celebs who also attended party included, Venus and Serena Williams, Jared Leto, art dealer Vito Schnabel, tennis pro Reilly Opelka, venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, diplomat Paolo Zampoli, and the requisite slew of "like one hundred" models as reported by Page Six. A source informed the portal, "There were like a hundred models. I have literally never seen more models in my life, no one was ‘normal’ looking. It was models, models, models." DiCaprio had previously also attended a party on Bertarelli’s yacht over the summer in St. Tropez. Before the yatcht party, DiCaprio also attended Sean Penn's annual event for his Core charity at Soho Beach House. The star-studded bash also saw Helly Nahmad and Richie Akiva in attendance.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating rumours

A week ago, reports stated that the Oscar-winning actor was spotted heading out for a New York restaurant date with Hadid. According to photos obtained by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the same restaurant in New York City as they enjoyed a date night at Cipriani. The rumoured couple was also joined by Leo's friend, Vivi Nevo. The duo haven't confirmed their romance rumours as of yet. Although reports suggested that one of the reasons for it was Gigi's ex Zayn Malik as the model did not wish to "direspect" him. Gigi and Zayn broke up last year. The former couple also share baby daughter Khai.