Amid Harry & Meghan drama, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla release their first Christmas card

Amid the royal family being in the middle of headlines currently for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries revelations, Buckingham Palace released the first Christmas card from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camill from their new roles. The holiday card features a photo of the royal couple all smiles in a happy and celebratory mood.

The royal tradition of Christmas cards continues and the new one shared by the social media handle of the Royal family showcases a candid photo of King Charles and Camilla as they spread holiday cheer. The phoot showcases a smiling Charles, 74, as Camilla, 75, lovingly looks at him. Along with the photo, the Christmas card also reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." This year's card comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla mark the first holiday season since Queen Elizabeth's death in September. The family will be continuing with the Queen's tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham country estate in Norfolk.

Harry & Meghan Volume II release

The new Christmas card shared by the royal family comes ahead of the release of the second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, Harry & Meghan which releases on December 15. The first volume of the series showcased an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story and also how the media began to get obsessed with them while also targeting Markle from before their royal wedding.

The second volume is expected to capture the two talking about their 2018 wedding as well as details about their eventual royal exit following which they moved to the US. The couple's kids have also made an appearance on the series so far and it has been the most intimate access that the duo has provided till now.