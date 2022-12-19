Amid Harry & Meghan drama, Prince William attends ex girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s wedding

Prince William was recently spotted attending the wedding of his reportedly first serious girlfriend, Rose Farquhar in Gloucestershire on Saturday and appeared to be attending the ceremony solo minus wife Kate Middleton. The Prince of Wales as seen in photos obtained by Page Six was seen wearing a black tuxedo with a bowtie for the event.

Prince William and Farquhar reportedly first met at the Beaufort Polo Club after the royal completed his A-levels at the prestigious Eton College. The duo's past romance was described as "an innocent, tender romance" by Katie Nicholl in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance as per People. Rose was reportedly also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding.

Harry & Meghan Volume 2 release

The Prince of Wales' recent outing for the wedding comes after the second volume of his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all docuseries was released. The second part featured Harry mentioning Prince William several times as he addressed the royal rift between the siblings and revealed details of what led to it. In one of the episodes, Prince Harry also accused his brother of "screaming" at him during a meeting.

Speaking about his relationship with his brother and father King Charles, the Duke of Sussex said, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and just take it all in."

Amid all the bombshell revelations made on Harry & Meghan, Buckingham Palace hasn't released any statements in response and previously Page Six also reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton haven't watched the Netflix docuseries and are not expected to react to the same.