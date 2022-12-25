Amid Harry & Meghan drama, Royal family remain 'united' for first Christmas after Queen's demise

The Royal family is all set to celebrate their first Christmas following Queen Elizabeth's death in September this year. The senior members of the family recently got together for the Royal Carols: Together for Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The family's holiday season get-together also comes amid the recent controversies created following the release of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries. As per Page Six, royal photographer Arthur Edwards spoke about the family's recent meet and said, "Them walking united down the aisle together, both families just gave all the message to anybody they want to know: This family is united."

Edwards talked about being disappointed with Harry & Meghan, the series and further also commented about Harry's upcoming book as he said, "That will probably have some not-very-nice stories about the royal family in it. “But he can’t keep doing that. You can’t keep attacking the family. You know, there’s got to be something else … Why doesn’t he use that platform to promote his charities?"

Royal Family's 'lavish' Sandringham Christmas

King Charles is all set to host his first Sandringham Christmas after becoming Britain's new monarch and reports suggest that there may be some changes from the previous celebrations. According to The Daily Express, a royal expert has claimed that King Charles' Christmas could be more "lavish" given his "high standards." The report suggests that given Charles' "immaculate high standards" the celebration could go a notch higher this year. Another royal expert also claimed that the King will honour late Queen's tradition as well and added, "The King will stick to the traditions of his mother but it will be more lavish."

The royal family's Christmas celebration guest list includes King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla who will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Also, Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children will be there.