Amid heated divorce battle with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finds her Those Who Wish Me Dead character 'healing'

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie shed light on her Those Who Wish Me Dead character Hannah Faber and how "she's a very broken person who carries a great deal of guilt."

Angelina Jolie made headlines recently when she revealed that "change" in her family situation with Brad Pitt obliged her to take on more acting roles and next month, fans will be in for a treat as the 45-year-old actress returns to her action avatar roots with Those Who Wish Me Dead. In Taylor Sheridan's directorial, Angelina plays Hannah Faber, who is a smoke jumper grappling with PTSD.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, from the sets of Those Who Wish Me Dead, Jolie expressed why her character was "very healing" for her. Talking about how Hannah is "a very broken person" carrying "a great deal of guilt" inside her, Angie confessed, "I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it," before adding, "As an artist, it's very healing to play people like that. She's been very healing for me, because you just get so broken and then you stand back up."

When it comes to Those Who Wish Me Dead, while Angelina acknowledges that the movie feels like "a great thriller, a great adventure across an unusual terrain inside a great fire" on its surface, underneath it, "it's really emotional film." Jolie elaborates to ET that Those Who Wish Me Dead is "about people who have a great impact on each other and change each other. Emotionally and practically, they got through the fire."

Meanwhile, Those Who Wish Me Dead is slated to release in the US on May 14.

