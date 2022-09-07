Amid House of Hammer revelations, Armie Hammer not prioritising dating and has been keeping ‘low key'

Armie Hamm er has been in the news following the shocking revelations that have been made on the recently released docu-series, House of Hammer. The series featured the actor's alleged abuse victims as well as his aunt Casey Hammer speaking about the Hammer family history and more. In the meantime, the actor hasn't made any public appearances nor has he made any statements.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hammer has been laying low amid all the drama. A source informed ET, "Armie kept it low key this past weekend after the release of the House of Hammer podcast, which levels several shocking allegations against the Hammer family." Speaking about his dating life, the source added, "Dating is not a priority for Armie. He wants things to happen organically with someone who supports him. He is taking things one day at a time."