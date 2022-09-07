Amid House of Hammer revelations, Armie Hammer not prioritising dating and has been keeping ‘low key'
Armie Hammer has reportedly been focussing on protecting his children amid House of Hammer drama.
Armie Hammer has been in the news following the shocking revelations that have been made on the recently released docu-series, House of Hammer. The series featured the actor's alleged abuse victims as well as his aunt Casey Hammer speaking about the Hammer family history and more. In the meantime, the actor hasn't made any public appearances nor has he made any statements.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Hammer has been laying low amid all the drama. A source informed ET, "Armie kept it low key this past weekend after the release of the House of Hammer podcast, which levels several shocking allegations against the Hammer family." Speaking about his dating life, the source added, "Dating is not a priority for Armie. He wants things to happen organically with someone who supports him. He is taking things one day at a time."
In the meantime, the source also spoke about Armie and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers' relationship and how they have been co-parenting amid the docu-series release. The source informed that for both Armie and Elizabeth, the priority remains their children. The former couple is making sure to protect them amid all the controversies. Hammer and Chambers share two children, 7-year-old daughter Harper and 5-year-old son Ford.
The House of Hammer docu-series made some bombshell revelations including the actor's family history which consisted of his great grandfather Armand Hammer who was reportedly connected to the Watergate scandal. The series also saw the actor's alleged victims revealing details of their interactions with Hammer about his fetishes, cannibalism and more.
