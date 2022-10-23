Amid House of the Dragon finale leak, Matt Smith compares pressure of playing Daemon vs Doctor Who

Matt Smith has starred in some of the biggest shows till now including The Crown and Doctor Who. Although the actor in his recent interview with Los Angeles Times spoke about how different it was taking on a role in the Game of Thrones franchise. Given the popularity of Game of Thrones, the prequel certainly had a lot of pressure to perform and Smith opened up about dealing with the same.

House of the Dragon' s first season took off well and even before its finale a second season of the show was already confirmed. The Game of Thrones prequel introduced Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and the grey character much to the show's producers' surprise has become a fan favourite. In a recent interview, Smith opened up about playing Daemon.

Daemon Targaryen vs Doctor Who

Matt opened up about how he found it difficult to play Doctor Who compared to Daemon Targaryen. He said, "[T]he pressure that came with Doctor Who is extraordinary. On this [HOTD], you're sharing it with like 10 other actors. Doctor Who is Doctor Who, Hamlet is Hamlet, you know? I was 26 [when I was cast] and I don’t know if I’ll ever feel pressure like that again. In Britain, anyway, the focus on that job is enormous. [House of the Dragon] is a huge global franchise, or so they tell me, but I just go to work in a studio in Watford and try to get the lines in the right order", via LA Times. The actor further described Doctor Who as a "glorious character" and a difficult one to leave.

House of the Dragon finale leak

House of the Dragon's last episode is all set to air on October 23 in the US and on October 24 morning in India. Although it was recently revealed that the finale had already leaked online. Following the same, a statement was released by an HBO spokesperson who stated that the studio was "aggressively monitoring and pulling copies from the internet" as reported by The Guardian. The statement also said, "We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday."

House of the Dragon also stars Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans key roles. The show's 10th and finale episode arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on October 24.