Amid injury Cody Rhodes films WWE 2K23 promo with other WWE stars in Los Angeles

There's still no clarity of when Cody Rhodes will be seen back in the ring again amid his injury as he continues to go through rehab for his torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in the spring. Recent reports suggest that despite the injury, Rhodes recently filmed a promo for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game with fellow star The Miz as reported by Wrestling Inc.

As reported by Wrestling Inc, WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, and WWE 2K22 cover star Rey Mysterio joined Rhodes and Miz in Los Angeles to shoot for a promo for the upcoming game. As reported by Fightful Maryse, Miz's wife was also scheduled to be there. The report also mentioned that as fans await to hear the news about Rhodes' return, it seems he is set to be back on WWE by WrestleMania 39 this spring.

Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 39

Addressing Cody Rhodes' inclusion in Wrestlemania 39, on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, F4WOnline's Andrew Zarian said there are "a lot of plans" for Rhodes at WrestleMania. Zarian's comment came after it was speculated that Rhodes has been prominently placed on materials for the events including tickets and other promotional material for WrestleMania.Rhodes previously returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April and was introduced as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins.

Prior to his WrestleMania 38 appearance, Rhodes WWE played a significant role in the formation of AEW. . The upcoming WrestleMania 39 will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Several WWE superstars made their way to Hollywood city to shoot WrestleMania promo work recently. According to reports, the company is also expecting John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin to return for the Showcase of Immortals.