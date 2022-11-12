Amid IVF struggles revelation, Jennifer Aniston is 'at peace' and 'in a great place' right now

Jennifer Aniston is all about happy vibes! The Friends star recently made headlines for her startling revelations during a candid interview with Allure about her pregnancy struggles. Jen revealed that she tried all methods, including IVF to have a baby, but in the Hollywood superstar's own words: "The ship has sailed." Nevertheless, Aniston has already made her "peace" with it...

According to People, a source shared that Jennifer Aniston is "really happy right now," although, "she's always been happy." The insider elaborated, "Her dogs are her kids to her and why she's always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers and those close to her knew but never asked."

"But she's at peace and is very happy in her life. She's in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn't change her," the source affirmed. Another insider also revealed why Jennifer Aniston picked right now to divulge her IVF journey: "She's 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?"

You do you, Jennifer Aniston!

Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid on Her Pregnancy Struggles

In her intimate interview with Allure, Jennifer Aniston spoke candidly about how in her late 30s, 40s, she went through "really hard s**t," without which, she would never become who she was "meant to be." Hence, The Morning Show star has "such gratitude for all those s****y things" because the alternative would have been the 53-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress being a person "so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were." As for now, Jen doesn't "f*****g care."

Talking in detail about her pregnancy struggles, Jennifer Aniston recalled, "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. [The journalist admitted, "I had no idea."] Yeah, nobody does."

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," Jennifer reminisced before clarifying, "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Jennifer Aniston also commented on the popular "selfish narrative" surrounding her and Brad Pitt's highly-publicized divorce - she doesn't name-drop her ex-husband - which was that Brad left Jen because she couldn't give him a kid as she cared more about her successful career, adding to the personal pain she went through. Calling bogus on the same, Aniston stated, "It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."