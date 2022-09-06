Amid Jeff Bezos feud, Elon Musk TRASHES Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Tolkien is turning in his grave

Elon Musk is at it again! On September 5, the 51-year-old Tesla CEO took to Twitter to harshly criticise The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's billion-dollar fantasy series. For the unversed, The Rings of Power premiered its first two episodes last week and is based on Middle-earth's Second Age, taking place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and LOTR.

"Tolkien is turning in his grave," Elon Musk quipped, in reference to the legendary writer J. R. R. Tolkein, author of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Explaining his negative stance on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the SpaceX founder thrashed the portrayal of male characters on the show: "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both." However, in a semblance of positivity towards The Rings of Power, Musk complimented the character of Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark.

"Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice," Elon Musk wrote. In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel is an Elven warrior on the hunt for Sauron and is significantly established as the lead character in the series. In retrospect, many online trolls have targeted the show for making Galadriel its primary protagonist and featuring non-white characters. Furthermore, Elon took a potshot at bots with a screenshot of the replies section to his The Rings of Power-related tweets: "And 90% of my comments are bots."

Check out Elon Musk criticising The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below:

We can't help but wonder what Jeff Bezos has to say about Elon Musk's jab at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?!

In case you were living under a rock, Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have indulged in a long-standing rivalry if the SpaceX vs. Blue Origin competition between the wealthy duo is any inclination of its intensity. Nevertheless, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered to a record-breaking viewership of 25 million people worldwide.

