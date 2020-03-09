Amid Jennifer Aniston reunion rumours, Brad Pitt spotted at Thundercat concert with a mystery woman

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While tabloids speculate Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting on the romantic front, a few Thundercat attendees spotted the actor with a mystery woman.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the news of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion to make the headlines. While rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting the two have romantically reunited, Jen and Brad have remained tight-lipped on the speculations. Amid all the reports and speculations, paparazzi caught the Oscar-winning actor with a mystery woman by his side over the weekend. As a TMZ report, Brad was attending a Thundercat gig in Los Angeles on Saturday night with the unidentified brunette.

Eyewitnesses present at the gig revealed that the duo did not engage in PDA. However, they did not leave each others' side through the night. A source told the international outlet that the beautiful lady sported a buzz-cut hairstyle. Meanwhile, Brad chose a casual look as he sported a jacket and matched his hat for the outing. The gig also saw Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson in attendance.

Brad hasn't dated anyone since his split from Angelina Jolie. The actor, in a conversation with The New York Times late last year, shut all the dating rumours. "I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true — I just flashed on something, but maybe it doesn’t mean anything," he said.

As for Jen, Brad assured fans that there was nothing brewing between the two. The actor confessed Jen was his friend and nothing more. Read all about it here: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston 'love and adore each other', share a 'mature relationship'

