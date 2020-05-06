Amid Jennifer Aniston's jealousy rumours, Brad Pitt wins Alia Shawkat's heart with his cooking skills?

A new report wants fans to believe that Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are bonding over food, art and old movies.

Rumours are spreading like wildfire suggesting that Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are growing closer with every passing quarantine day. International reports not only suggest that they are spending the night together, but also claim that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is introducing her to his pals over video calls. These claims come a few days after it was believed Brad was quarantining with Jennifer Aniston. Now, a new dubious update suggests that rumoured couple are cooking together.

As per a New Idea report, Brad and Alia are doing numerous activities together. One of them is preparing delicious meals together. "They’re cooking a lot together too. Brad’s actually a great cook, so he’s really impressing Alia with his chef skills," the source claims. Apart from cooking, the alleged insider said the actors are bonding over their common interests. They are looking at "Brad’s collection of art books, checking out museums online, seeing old films," whenever they hang out together.

Apparently, Alia is not keen on controlling or changing the actor. "She accepts Brad for who he is. She doesn’t care about his celebrity status or fame, to her he’s just Brad. After everything he’s been through, it’s so nice to see him finally happy and back to his old self again," the tipster added.

"He loves her beauty, inside and out, and her wacky outlook on life. They’re definitely kindred spirits," the source claims. Strangely, ever since their burger meal at In and Out a few weeks ago, the couple hasn't been spotted together. To top it off, Brad clarified in March that he and Alia share a platonic relationship. A source clarified their relationship status in March to TMZ. Even with the recent rumours, the two stars haven't spoken about their "romantic" relationship with the press. It seems like tabloids cannot stop speculating these rumours.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston devastated over Brad Pitt's growing closeness with Alia Shawkat?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×