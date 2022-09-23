Amid Joelle Rich romance, Amber Heard 'doesn't care' who ex-husband Johnny Depp dates: Report

Amber Heard "just wants to move forward with her life" and isn't interested in ex-husband Johnny Depp's love life! For the unversed, it was recently revealed that Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich (and not Camille Vasquez, as speculated heavily!) - the UK lawyer who represented the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star during his 2020 libel suit against The Sun after the outlet published an article in April 2018, referring to Depp as a "wife beater." Johnny would go on to lose the lawsuit as the judge ruled that the published article was "substantially true."

As for how Amber Heard feels about Johnny Depp's new romance with Joelle Rich, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star "isn't paying attention to Johnny or his personal life." The source further added, "She doesn't care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life." To be noted, neither Depp nor Rich have publicly confirmed the dating rumours. Interestingly, Joelle showed her support to Johnny when she made at least two appearances during Johnny's gruelling six-week defamation trial against Amber, even though the lawyer wasn't a part of the 59-year-old actor's legal team, thus adding fuel to the romance speculations.