Amid John Mayer's Paper Doll controversy, Here's a look at his and Taylor Swift's relationship timeline

Popular singer Taylor Swift is currently making headlines for her breakup with Joe Alwyn whom she dated for 6 years. Well, the singer is known for writing songs about her relationship even though she doesn’t talk about anyone specifically. She has dated quite a few artists in the past one of which was John Mayer with which she had a bitter ending. Now the latter is hitting the headlines as the singer has finally admitted that he wrote a certain song for Taylor Swift as he was hurt. Let’s have a look at their relationship timeline.

John Mayer-Taylor Swift’s relationship timeline

Taylor and John never officially confirmed about their relationship but fans consider that the duo started dating when the former was 19 years old. Reportedly, their relationship lasted from December 2009 to February 2010 when John was 32 years old. They duo were linked together after they collaborated for the song ‘Half of My Heart.’ However, things quickly changed between them and after they broke up, Taylor released a song ‘Dear John’ in 2010 which was allegedly about him. The lyrics of the song went like "Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong / Don't you think 19 is too young to be played by your dark twisted games when I loved you so?" In his response to the song, John in an interview with Rolling Stone said that the lyrics made him feel terrible and he didn’t deserve it.

John Mayer admits writing ‘Paper Doll’ when he was hurt

After Taylor’s song, John also released a song ‘Paper Doll’ in 2013 which the fans have long speculated is about the former. The lyrics of the song went like “You’re like 22 girls in one / And none of them know what they’re running from.” Now, a decade later, John has admitted that he wrote the whole song when he was hurt. Recently, he was quoted saying, “I wonder if people don’t like [the song] because it sounds a little pissed off. I don’t like ‘pissed off’ as a song. I think it was more ‘hurt.’ Is there something about it that’s a little bitchy? I try not to give bitchiness in the song, and that happens sometimes. I guess I don’t do it very well, ‘sarcastic bitch.” However, John never directly confirmed that his song was a reply to Taylor but his recent statement definitely gives a hint.

