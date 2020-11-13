  1. Home
Amid Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts departure; Amber Heard says THIS about petition to fire her from Aquaman 2

While Johnny Depp was asked to resign as Grindewald from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Amber Heard believes that "paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media" don't dictate casting decisions amid a petition to have the 34-year-old actress fired from Aquaman 2.
39884 reads Mumbai Updated: November 13, 2020 08:21 am
Amber Heard believes production for Aquaman 2 is hopeful to get underway sometime in 2021Amid Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts departure; Amber Heard says THIS about petition to fire her from Aquaman 2
A few days back, Johnny Depp had revealed in an Instagram statement that he was asked by Warner Bros. to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts franchise which he was obliged to agree upon. Moreover, the studio also revealed that Grindewald will now be recast for Fantastic Beasts 3. This announcement was made after the 57-year-old actor lost the libel suit against a British tabloid for calling him a "wife beater" in regards to his troublesome marriage with Amber Heard.

For the 34-year-old actress, there has been a petition with quite a ton of signatures floating around to have Heard removed from Aquaman 2, which is also under Warner Bros. However, Amber is not paying heed to what she refers to as "paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media" which she says doesn't "dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," as revealed in her interview with Entertainment Weekly. Moreover, Heard stated that it's only the fans that actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen.

As for Aquaman 2, the film is not yet officially greenlit by Warner Bros. and absolutely nothing has been confirmed so far but The Stand star revealed that the production hopes to get underway sometime in 2021.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Amber shared with EW and added that she's so excited to film Aquaman 2.

