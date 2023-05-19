Amid Johnny Depp's victory at Cannes 2023, ex-wife Amber Heard gets clicked enjoying her new life in Spain

Former couples Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are both in Europe currently but leading very different lives. While the latter is getting a standing ovation at the Cannes festival, the former is leading a lowkey life in Spain. The actress is living there with her daughter Oonagh after losing the legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny. On Thursday morning, she was snapped taking a selfie with her fan and she was all smiles.

Amber Heard enjoys a peaceful day in Spain

In the pictures, Amber can be seen getting out of her car in an all-black fit and taking selfies with her fans. The actress was in a very casual look. She did a braid hairstyle and accessorized her look with a pair of black shades. Amber looked pretty content with her new life as she was all smiles while posing for the lenses. The actress enjoyed a peaceful day as she stepped out in Spain, seemingly for work.

Johnny Depp is getting appreciation at Cannes

Well, Johnny was definitely the fans’ favorite at Cannes after his remarkable performance opening as King Louis XV in Maïwenn's ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ His fans flocked outside the theatre to welcome the actor back to the silver screen. Besides this, Johnny also got a couple of massive standing ovations for his performance which made him a little emotional. Last year his world turned upside down when his then-wife Amber accused him of abusing her.

Amber Heard buys a villa in Spain for over $1M

Recently, it has been reported that Amber Heard is living a life away from the limelight of Hollywood in Spain. The Aquaman star has apparently shifted there after losing the legal battle against her former husband, actor Johnny Depp. Moreover, as per recent reports, Heard owns a nearly 1.9-million-dollar villa in Madrid. Her neighbors are prominent personalities including Spanish football coach Xabi Alonso, actress Mar Flores, Juan Benet, Antonio Gala, Juan Abelló, Carmen Sevilla, Narcís Serra, and Isabel Preysler that live nearby.

