Amid Justin Bieber's birthday celebrations, Selena Gomez is 'still healing' from her past relationship

While Justin Bieber was busy celebrating his 26th birthday over the weekend, a source revealed that Selena Gomez is "relieved" to close JB's "chapter of her life".

Two years ago, Selena Gomez set social media on fire when she posted a picture of Justin Bieber and wished him. Jelena fans were assured that this was going to last forever. However, two years later, Justin Bieber celebrated his 26th birthday with his gorgeous wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. While we know that Justin has moved on from his past with the model, the 'Look At Her Now' singer has also decided to close the JB book and she's reportedly "relieved" that she can close that “chapter of her life”.

A source informed Us Weekly that the 27-year-old singer is focusing on herself. She has her mental health and music career among the top priorities. “Right now, she is focusing on that as well as her music and isn’t actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship right now,” an insider informed the outlet.

“She loved being able to tell her truth through her own art and her own way. It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place,” the source added. The grapevine added that Selena is "still healing" and she is aware of the kind of guy she wants to date next.

“She is still healing, but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship," the source explained.

Meanwhile, Justin had a sober birthday celebration.

