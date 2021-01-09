Amid Kanye West drama; Kim Kardashian is 'OFFICIALLY SOBBING' as she documents last filming day of KUWTK

Taking to Instagram Stories, an emotional Kim Kardashian documented the last filming day of her cult reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, amid her rumoured separation drama with Kanye West.

Fans were left gutted when they found out that their favourite 'guilty pleasure' reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians was having its heartbreaking swan song with Season 20, scheduled to air this year. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories some time back to document what was the famous family's last filming day of KUWTK. Sharing a video with Erin, her audio tech member for 14 years, Kim wrote, "Last filming day of Keeping Up with The Kardashian's EVER!"

As Kim can be heard saying "Don't cry" to one of the audio techs, the 40-year-old reality star added how it's her last miking ever. Kim also gave fans a close up of her family members' mikes including Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In what seemed like a KUTWK wrap party post the filming, which included customised sketches of the family, we see Kim raising a toast as she quipped, "It's a wrap! Not on the tears or the drinks tho." In another IG story, whilst holding a glass of champagne with gorgeous manicured maroon nails, Kim confessed, "OFFICIALLY SOBBING. Grateful for every single second. powdered sugar @kouryneykardash."

Check out Kim Kardashian's IG Stories from her final filming day of Keeping Up With the Kardashians below:

Admit it, you're going to miss watching the Kardashian having equal parts fun and a ton of drama!

ALSO READ: Amid divorce rumours, Kim Kardashian plans on 'stable' lifestyle for her and Kanye West's 4 kids

Meanwhile, Kim has been making headlines recently amid separation rumours from Kanye West. While Kim hasn't officially addressed a possible divorce route, the two are apparently already living separate lives for many months now as per a recent report by US Weekly.

